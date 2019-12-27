|
LALIBERTE, Armand Henri Age 84, of Chelmsford, MA died December 25. He was married to Margaret E. (Kelly) Laliberte. Born in Seekonk, MA he was the son of the late Joseph and Alvina (Bouffard) Laliberte. He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Besides his wife, he is survived by his four children, Mark Laliberte of Gloucester, Linda Harden and her companion Joseph Lelievre of Dracut, Suzanne Coppa of Chelmsford, and Kevin and his wife Colleen Laliberte of Chelmsford; a brother, Robert and his wife Frances Laliberte of North Attleboro, three sisters, Virginia and her husband Richard Silvestro of Pompano Beach, FL, Barbara and her husband Daniel Rufo of Natick, Marguerite Walsh and her husband William Bailey of Sanford, FL; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Kelly of The Villages, FL, and Barbara Laliberte of Danielson, CT; two brothers-in-law, Clive Morris of CA and Robert and his wife Juliet Kelly of Coventry, RI; four grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Carolyn Morris and Thomas Laliberte, and the brother-in-law to the late John T. Kelly. His Visiting Hours will be Monday, Dec. 30 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Church, Chelmsford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home 978-256-4040 Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019