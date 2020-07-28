|
DuBOIS, Armand J. WWII US Army Purple Heart Veteran Of Walpole, July 26, 2020, age 100. Beloved husband of the late Mary D. (Fiorenza) DuBois. Loving father of Virginia Corcoran and her husband Fred of Walpole, Jeanne M. Leydon of Bridgewater and Joseph A. DuBois of Avon. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Mary LaCroix and the late Lucien DuBois. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Armand's Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston National Service Office, JFK Federal Building, Room 1575B, 15 New Sudbury Street, Boston, MA 02203 or at 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020