CARAVIELLO, Armand V. Of Ogunquit, ME and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully, July 12, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved husband to his wife of sixty years, Tudie (Ward) Caraviello. He is lovingly survived by three sons, Jay Caraviello and Tammy Falvey of Medfield, MA, Michael Caraviello and his wife, Susan, of Wellesley, MA and Chris Caraviello and his wife, Dianne, of Cape Neddick, ME; daughter-in-law, Kim Caraviello of Andover, MA; grandchildren, Peter Caraviello and his wife, Morgan, of Portsmouth, NH, Jillian White and her husband, Peter of Andover, MA, Van Caraviello of Los Angeles, CA, John Caraviello of New York, NY, Anna Caraviello of Wellesley, MA, Natalie Gomez-Martinez of Goshen, NY, and Ommel Bonilla of Methuen, MA. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Caraviello of Malden, MA. In the final years of his life, Armand found renewed joy in the presence of his four great-grandchildren, Emilia, John and Rosie White and Ford Caraviello. Armand felt blessed to be surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, July 18th, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 12 p.m. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Armand's memory to the York Hospital, Loving Kindness Way, York, ME 03909. For a complete obituary, or to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford - Woburn - Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019