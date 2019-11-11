|
LUONGO, Armando Age 71, of West Newton, Nov. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria (Valente) Luongo. Loving father of Massimo Luongo & his wife Antonella and Giuliano Luongo & his wife Corrie. Cherished grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Dear brother to 5 brothers & 2 sisters. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Armando's Life by gathering on Saturday in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, from 8-10 AM, followed by a 10:30 Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newton. Entombment in Newton Cemetery. Please omit flowers, and make donations to the: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019