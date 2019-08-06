|
|
AFTANDILIAN, Armen Daniel Age 59, of Boston, died peacefully on the evening of August 4, 2019, after a courageous, six-year battle with colon cancer. Armen is survived by his devoted wife of over 30 years, Violette Aftandilian; their loving children, Remi Aftandilian of Swampscott, and his wife, Marisa Aftandilian; Alene Caldwell of Boston, and her husband, Jonathan Caldwell; granddaughters, Lileet Caldwell and Anik Aftandilian; sister, Armine Bagdasarian of Framingham, and her husband George Bagdasarian; cherished dog, Noukka "Bellies"; and granddogs, Heinrich and Zeba. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws, whom he loved dearly. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Park Street Church, One Park Street, Boston, MA 02108. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Cheerful Giver Foundation, Inc., created in Armen's honor to continue his charitable efforts in Armenia. Checks may be mailed to Alene Caldwell's attention at 655 E. Second Street, Unit 201, Boston, MA 02127. For Armen's online guestbook, please visit devitofuneralhome.com Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019