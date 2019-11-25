|
|
LOZZI, Arminio Born on 22 October, 1929. On 4 November, 2019, he passed away in Athens, Greece, and is resting peacefully in the arms of God. He was known for his artistic talent, generosity, compassionate spirit, love of family, and sense of humor. He brought color and beauty to the interiors of Epirotiki Cruise Ships and several Hilton Hotels. His animation talents will forever be seen in Hanna-Barbera and Walt Disney cartoons. He was, and will always be loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his sister Aurica Lozzi Pollacchi, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guido and Elena Lozzi, sisters Adele Lozzi Munoz and Lidia Lozzi DiZoglio. Please be advised, Services were held in Athens, Greece for friends of Arminio, who was cremated. Arminio's ashes are being sent to Redlands, CA, where family lives and his parents and sister are laid to rest. We will bring his ashes to his parents' gravesite, and there we will have a "Celebration of Life" Ceremony, where his many loving nieces and nephews will be able to share these beautiful moments. A priest will be present.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 30, 2019