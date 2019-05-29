Home

ARNALDO MANCINI Obituary
MANCINI, Arnaldo "Aldo" Of Malden, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Loving son of the late Giuseppe Mancini and Franca Mancini. Survived by former wife and good friend, Cynthia Mancini. Loving father of Zachary and Matthew Mancini. Beloved brother of Raffaele Mancini and his wife Maria, Serafina Cipollone and her husband Benito, Anna Maria Tilocca and her husband Antioco of Italy, and Lucilla Mancini and her life partner Al Spector. He is also survived by two loving aunts, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Aldo graduated from Malden High in 1984. He attended Suffolk University and obtained his teaching certificate. He was a dedicated teacher, teaching both on & off Cape Cod. Most recently teaching adult students ESL in Chelsea. Aldo was a lot to many friends and family, but his true pride and joy was being a wonderful dad to Zachary & Matthew. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
