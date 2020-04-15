|
|
MOHAN, Dr. Arni Natesh Passed away on April 13 at the age of 82. Arni is survived by his loving wife, Anne, his son John, his daughter Anita, son-in-law Christopher, and grandson Connor, as well as many family members from India. He was born in Madras, now Chennai, India, on August 15, 1937. After completing medical school in India, he came to the US in 1964. He married Anne in 1970, and lived in Newton where he raised his family. He practiced medicine at St. Elizabeth's and Bournewood Hospitals. In retirement, he spent his time between Newton, MA, Pocasset, MA, and Hillsboro Beach, FL. He was a member of the American Medical Association and Massachusetts Medical Society. He enjoyed traveling, golf, and especially being anywhere with a view of the ocean. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Arni's name to the . To share a memory of Arni, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020