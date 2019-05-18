JAMES, Arnie N. Born on January 22, 1944, Arnie N. James, a longtime resident of Somerville passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, in his daughter's arms surrounded by the love of his family and longtime friends. The son of Leela Rose and Archie James, Arnie (or "Chach" as he was known to his family) was born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan and came to the US in 1967 to study biology at the College of Wooster. However, ever the people person, he spent his career helping others as an employment counselor. Arnie was a memorable and warm person who lived life fully and enthusiastically. A jack of all trades, Arnie dabbled in upholstery, sewing, painting and writing and was a self-professed movie buff. Arnie's driving passions in life were his daughter Jessy and running marathons; he picked up running soon after she was born. Arnie was famous in the running world for his race-day spirit, signature hand-painted marathon t-shirts and most of all, his impressive stamina as an endurance athlete. In 2017, at the age of 73, he celebrated the momentous accomplishment of running his 200th marathon. Arnie is survived by his daughter Jessy, sister Asha, and brothers Berty and Harry. His off-color sense of humor, flashy sense of style, and eternal youthfulness will be dearly missed by his large loving family, his close-knit group of friends and the congregation of the Clarendon Hill Presbyterian Church. Visiting Hours will be held for Arnie, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday afternoon from 3:00-4:00, followed by a Funeral Service in the Clarendon Hill Presbyterian Church, 155 Powder House Boulevard, Somerville at 4:30. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will take place at a later date in Toronto, Canada. For more information please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019