BARNES, Dr. Arnold Appleton Jr. Age 89, of Sudbury, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, from Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Born on June 10, 1930 in Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of Arnold and Frances (Arbuckle) Barnes. He was raised in West Virginia and graduated from Lawrenceville School and Princeton University, where he studied math and physics. Arnold served in the United States Air Force based in England during the Korean War, providing meteorological support for the U2 flights over Russia. Upon his honorable discharge, he earned a Master's and Ph.D. from MIT. Dr. Barnes worked as a research meteorologist for the United States Air Force for 42 years, until his retirement in the late 1990s. He was a resident of Weston for over 45 years until moving to Sudbury in 2007.
Arnold was a member of the Retired Men's Association, a ham radio enthusiast, a silversmith and quite the handyman. He, along with his family, built the summer home in Scituate. He enjoyed traveling with Sally during their retirement. He loved being "Papa" to his grandchildren, and always had a smile and coffee ice cream for them.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sally (Spall) Barnes; devoted father of Judith "Dede" Ball and her partner Manuel "Mick" Costa of Sudbury, Arnold "Chip" Barnes III and his wife Catherine of Boulder, CO, Amy Hurley and her husband Mark of Henniker, NH; loving brother of John Barnes of West Virginia; proud grandfather of Travis Ball and his wife Camille of Marlborough, MA, Whitney Ball of Washington, D.C., Elizabeth and Colin Barnes, both of Boulder, CO, Kevin Hurley of Wilmington, MA, Brenna Hurley of Henniker, NH. He is also survived by his adored sister-in-law, Judy Spall of Waltham, and many friends, including his dear friend Sandra Erdle of Sudbury.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11AM at the Memorial Congregational Church, 26 Concord Road, Sudbury. Interment in Linwood Cemetery, Weston, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to:
Research Discretionary Fund of Beth Israel, Interstitial Lung Disease Center, Pulmonary Sleep Critical Care Division, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 (ILD Research Fund, c/o Dr. Joseph Zibrak).
Or, Caregoup Parmenter Hospice, c/o Parlin House, 1 Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019