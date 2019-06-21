Boston Globe Obituaries
COHEN, Arnold Arnold Cohen, 86 of Andover, entered into rest on June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol Cohen. Dear son of the late Nathan and Lily Cohen. Devoted father, father-in-law, and friend of Lori Newman and Daniel Newman of Natick, MA and Susan Cohen and Thomas Mark of Sweden. Loving older brother of Selma and Bill Cohen of Lexington, KY. Cherished grandfather of Steven and Collin Newman. Lifelong friend of many, including Jim Maloy of Marina Del Ray, CA. A memorial service will take place on Monday, June 24, 2109 at 5 pm at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Rd, Andover, MA. All are welcome back to 6 Korinthian Way for a memorial observance from 6:30-8:30 on Monday and Tuesday evening. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Arnold Cohen may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Patient Quality and Safety Education via phone at 617 667 7330 with reference to Arnold Cohen or by check made payable to "Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center" with "Arnold Cohen/ Patient Quality and Safety Education" on the memo line and mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave – OV, Boston, MA 02215. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
