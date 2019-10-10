Boston Globe Obituaries
JACOBSON, Arnold E. Age 84, entered into rest on October 9th, 2019, the beloved husband of May Jacobson, PhD, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Arnold was a graduate of MIT and Sloan School of Management. He was associated with Mitre Corporation before going on to his family business, The Goddess Bra Company, where he served as President. He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good joke. As competitive as he was fun-loving, he was a grandmaster tournament bridge player and a master chess player. Arnold had a passion for raising, training and judging Dobermans. He founded the Pilgrim Doberman Pinscher Club of America and shared his love of dogs with people all over the world. In addition to his wife, May Jacobson, PhD, those left to cherish his memory are his two loving children, Lawrence Jacobson, MD and Ellen Jacobson; four cherished grandchildren, Charles, Andrew and Benjamin Jacobson and Rhaya Hillcoat; and his devoted brother-in-law Phillip Smith, MD and his wife Zelda Smith. A Graveside Service for Arnold will be held on Friday, October 11th, at 9:45AM at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. The family will be receiving friends immediately following interment at Chai Jewish Center, 576 Washington Street, Canton, continuing Saturday, October 12, from 7-9PM at his late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arnold's memory may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019
