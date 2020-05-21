|
FREIDMAN, Arnold Arnold Freidman of Boston entered into rest at the age of 90 on May 16. Beloved husband of the late Paula (Leavitt). Devoted father of Alan Freidman and wife Joan of Needham, MA and Ruth Freidman Sussi and husband Ed of Harrison, NY. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Sesser and husband Benjamin, Adam Sussi and wife Shira, and Alexis Freidman. Loving brother of David Freedman and wife Sandy. Great-grandfather to Lior and Perry Sussi and Asher Sesser. Arnie was born in Boston, MA in 1930 to Alfred and Lina Freidman. He served in the armed forces as a paratrooper from 1947 to 1951. He met his wife Paula at Boston University where he graduated from in 1955. They were married 62 years. A private memorial service will be held at South Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the Center for Dementia Research or the ASPCA. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020