SAGER, Arnold "Arnie" Irving Entreprenuer, Active Member of the Jewish Community, Joke Teller, and Friend to Many Of Danvers, age 86 passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Son of the late Bessie and Morton Sager. Brother of the late Rebecca Whitney and the Late Lillian Green. Loving husband of Barbara L. Sager for 66 incredible years. Devoted father of Bobby Sager and his wife Elaine Sager, David Sager and his late husband Brian Churchill, and Ronald Sager. Proud and loving grandfather to Shane Sager, Cole Sager, Tess Sager and her fiancé Patrick Hogan. US Army Veteran, entrepreneur, and a leader in Jewish communities in both Massachusetts and Florida with roles ranging from President of the synagogue to board member to producer of the annual musical. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 2pm at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Immediately after services the burial will be held at Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Peabody, MA 01960. Shiva will be at the home of Bobby and Elaine Sager on Monday and Tuesday, from 2:00pm-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Lenny Zakim Fund, 33 Arch St. 26th Fl, Boston, MA 02110 www.thelennyzakimfund.com Published in The Boston Globe from July 5 to July 7, 2019