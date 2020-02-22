|
|
LEIBOVITZ, Arnold 88 years of age, of Arlington, formerly of Winthrop on Friday, February 21st, 2020. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Charlotte (Swartz) Leibovitz. Devoted father of Alan Leibovitz & his wife Carol, Harvey Leibovitz & his wife Paula, Barry Leibovitz & his wife Donna & Marci Siegel & her fiancé Thomas Sawvelle. Brother of David Leibovitz. Loving grandfather of eight & great-grandfather of nine. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel-151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA on Monday, February 24th at 12noon. Interment in Ohel Jacob Cemetery, Woburn. Contributions in Arnold's memory may be made to Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop, 93 Veterans Road Winthrop, MA 02152. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020