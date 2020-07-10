|
VALLAN, Arnold M. Of Foxborough, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. Devoted son of the late Louis & Marion (Levenbaum) Vallan. Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Fay S. Vallan. Loving father of Gregg Vallan of Foxborough and Barry S. Vallan & his wife Rachel of Mendon. Cherished grandfather to Quinn. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Services will be private. A Celebration of Arnold's Life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arnold's name to The Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or www.joslin.org/support-joslin/ways-give Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020