MASSIRMAN, Arnold Longtime Chelsea & Boston Resident Feb. 13, 1921 - Aug. 12, 2019 Arnold passed away on Monday peacefully in his sleep. He was 98 years old. We are all very grateful to have spent so much quality time with him for so long. He was the beloved son of Joseph and Sara Massirman from Kiev, Ukraine. He was born in Chelsea, MA and attended Chelsea High School where he lettered in basketball. He then went to Northeastern Law School nights, but enlisted in the military before he could finish. Arnold served his country in World War II as a PT boat sub chaser in the Aleutian Islands and was member of the SeaBees. He attended graduate school at Notre Dame University and retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant. He worked in his family's business Superior Column & Distributing from after the war until he sold the business in the early 70s and retired to Boca Raton, FL to be with his family and the love of his life, golf! Arnold was a tall, strapping, handsome man. He was a leader, a fighter and advocate for safe vehicles on the highway. He communicated ideas and supported Ralph Nader in his book "Unsafe at any Speed." He formed an organization called SANE, Safe Automobiles National Enlistment, for which he tirelessly lobbied and wrote to politicians, NTSB, police departments, schools and offered materials for lectures on safe driving. He loved his hometown of Chelsea, MA, and even donated police cars and jaws of life to local police & fire departments when they could not afford them. What his family and friends will remember most is his incredible generosity, unrelenting sense of humor, professional joke telling ability, care, love and appreciation for his children. Arnold is survived by daughters: Karen and Janet, Dana (Soraia) and Jay (Lisa); grandchildren: Drew, Jordan, Austin, Sarah, Emily, Rylan & Darin; and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sisters Helen Gale & Pearl Miller. Services will be held at Temple Beth Am, Pinecrest, FL, Wednesday, August 14th at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation; www.mchf.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019