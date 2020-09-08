CHIRICHETTI, Arnold P. Of Wakefield, September 7. Beloved husband of Virginia (Snow) Chirichetti. Loving father of Ava L. Chirichetti of Stoneham and Darren Chirichetti and wife Margaret of Wakefield. Brother of Lou Chirichetti of CA. Also survived by his 2 grandchildren Kirsten Sletterink and Jessica Chirichetti. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com