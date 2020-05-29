|
GOODRICH, Arnold R. II "Arnie" Age 94, of Hudson,Ma. passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2020. Beloved husband of 67 years to Barbara FitzGerald Goodrich. Son of the late Arnold R. and Irene (Miller) Goodrich, and loving brother of Sherolyn (Goodrich) Fadgen. Arnie served in WWII in the U.S.Airforce, 8th Division, as a radar specialist from 1944-46 deployed to England. Arnie is survived by his wife Barbara Goodrich; children Arnie Goodrich, Jr. and wife Michele of Sandwich, MA, Jack Goodrich and wife Stephanie of Exeter, NH, Scott Goodrich of Hudson, MA and Leigh (Goodrich) McGlinchey and husband Mark of Norwell, MA. His grandchildren Wes and wife Kelley Goodrich, Kevin and Carly Goodrich; Micah, Brian and Jackie Goodrich, Luke and Sarah Goodrich, and Colin, Garrett, and Dylan McGlinchey. He is also survived by two great-granddaughters Aubrey and Elise Richard. Funeral arrangements for Arnie are in the care of the Holden-Dunn Funeral Home of WESTWOOD, MA and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Arnie ashes will be interred at the Old Westwood Cemetery. Two memorial services honoring his life will be held at a later date at The First Church in Marlborough and The New Life Community Church of Concord. A more complete obituary will be posted soon on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: The Autism Research Institute at Autism.org The First Church of Marlborough Congregational Music Ministry Fund at FirstChurchofMarlborough.org and The New Life Community Church Outreach Program at NewLifeCommunityChurch.org
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2020