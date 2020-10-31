COHEN, Arnold S. Age 74, of Needham, Massachusetts on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Nider) Cohen. Son of the late Israel Peter and Sonia (Segal) Cohen. Loving father of David Cohen and his wife Sorelle, Mandy Puim and her husband Michael and the late Daniel Shapiro. Fun-loving, devoted and proud grandfather of Kaitlyn, Julia and Ryan. Dear brother of the late Norman Cohen and his surviving wife Ellen. Affectionate uncle to nephew Jeffrey and niece Debbie and their families. Fond brother-in-law to Mark and Sandra Challant. Arnie enjoyed his time out on the golf course, skiing and cooking. He cherished his time with his grandchildren and will always be remembered for his love of learning, discussing and educating on politics, history and Talmudic studies. Most of all he will be missed for his ability to bring humor to all of our lives. Due to COVID 19, graveside services will be private. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to Temple Beth Shalom, c/o the Gersten-Hoisington Scholar-In-Residence Fund, www.tbsneedham.org/donate
