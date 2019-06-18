URETSKY, Arnold Arnold "Arnie" Uretsky, formerly of Newton and most recently, The Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody, MA, entered into rest on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband and kindergarten sweetheart of Susan C. (Bravman) Uretsky. Devoted father of Michael B. Uretsky of North Reading and Elizabeth A. Lawrence of South Carolina. Cherished grandfather of Madeline and Mitchell Uretsky. The loving brother of Barbara Rossman of Worcester. Dear son of the late Isaac and Lillian (Goldstein) Uretsky. Arnie spent a lifetime devoted to his childhood sweetheart "Sue" and being a loving and supportive father to his two adopted children. Even among his many health challenges in the last three years, the only thing that mattered to him was to make sure "Sue" and the kids were okay. Second to his treasured family and friends, Arnie's love and passion for friendship, fashion, style and food was always his winning formula for fun; it even earned him honors as the best dressed resident at the Brudnick Center this past year with his funky glasses, assortment of seasonal shirts and jeans. The family wishes to thank the employees of The Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living for their dedicated care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Arnie's memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150 or via https://chelseajewish.org/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300 Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary