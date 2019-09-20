|
MASON, Arnold Z. Of Centerville, MA and Marco Island, FL; formerly of Newton, MA. Passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home, known to friends as the "River's Edge", after recently celebrating his 91st birthday. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth (Richman) Mason. Beloved father of Gail Cummings, Richard Mason and his wife Diane, and Joan Mason Levitts. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Whitt and her husband Keith, Brian Mason and his wife Brynn, and Emily Mason and her husband Robert Burdsall, and great-grandfather of Teagan and Sienna Whitt. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Victoria Mason and his sister Rhoda Peltzman. Veteran, realtor, developer, advisor, philanthropist, and friend…Arnold's love of life was well known to all who knew him. He was always searching for the joy and beauty in life. This was so evident in his photography. Whether it was a picture of flowers, people, a reflection in a puddle, or a sunset, Arnold always captured the joy he saw. Following a private family burial on Monday, September 23rd, shiva will be held at the home of Joan Mason Levitts from 1:00pm until 9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Solomon Scholars Fund, Brigham & Women's Hospital Development, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02116. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019