Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Shiva
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Joan Mason Levitts
Resources
More Obituaries for ARNOLD MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARNOLD Z. MASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARNOLD Z. MASON Obituary
MASON, Arnold Z. Of Centerville, MA and Marco Island, FL; formerly of Newton, MA. Passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home, known to friends as the "River's Edge", after recently celebrating his 91st birthday. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth (Richman) Mason. Beloved father of Gail Cummings, Richard Mason and his wife Diane, and Joan Mason Levitts. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Whitt and her husband Keith, Brian Mason and his wife Brynn, and Emily Mason and her husband Robert Burdsall, and great-grandfather of Teagan and Sienna Whitt. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Victoria Mason and his sister Rhoda Peltzman. Veteran, realtor, developer, advisor, philanthropist, and friend…Arnold's love of life was well known to all who knew him. He was always searching for the joy and beauty in life. This was so evident in his photography. Whether it was a picture of flowers, people, a reflection in a puddle, or a sunset, Arnold always captured the joy he saw. Following a private family burial on Monday, September 23rd, shiva will be held at the home of Joan Mason Levitts from 1:00pm until 9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Solomon Scholars Fund, Brigham & Women's Hospital Development, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02116. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARNOLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now