DerGARABEDIAN, Arsen Age 81, died May 6, 2020. Husband of Kathleen DerGarabedian; father of Sandra; stepfather of Carolyn & Julie; loving grandfather & uncle. Predeceased by parents: Kegham DerGarabedian & Ramela (Vartanian) DerGarabedian DiLuzio, stepfather Mario DiLuzio, brothers Gary "Maxim" Derr & Massis "Gary" DerGarabedian. Born in Chelsea, US Air Force veteran of Vietnam War, and retired Technical Sergeant from the Air National Guard. Longtime salesman for Electrolux Vacuum, and composer & photographer of model train instruction manuals. Private Services: Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, CLINTON. www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020