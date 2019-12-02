|
MAZMANIAN, Arshag "Archie" Avedis Of Brookline, passed away November 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Joan A. (Boraks) Mazmanian. Devoted father of Adam A. Mazmanian of Washington, D.C., Brian G. Mazmanian of Belmont, Michael S. Mazmanian, and Jessica M. Taylor of Chelsea. Loving grandfather of Nicolas and Leo Mazmanian. Brother of the late Joseph Mazmanian. Services and Interment will be private. For guestbook, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019