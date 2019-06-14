Home

HENRY, Artha Mae Of Boston, age 74, departed this life on June 9, 2019. She leaves to mourn her beloved children Yulanda (Henry) Miller and Jocelyn Henry-Crayton (Laurence); brother Melvin L. Henry; granddaughter Jazmynne N. Miller; cousins David K. Britton and Bernice Pollard, a host of family, friends and her many pre-school students who lovingly called her "Ms. Mae." Services are as follows: Saturday June 22nd, Wake at 10:00 am and Funeral at 11:00 am at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 157 W Springfield Street, Boston. nterment at Forest Hills Cemetery, and repast at Ebenezer. To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
