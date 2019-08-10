|
PERRIN, Arthur A. In Winthrop, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary J. (Maher). Loving father of Brian Perrin WPD (ret) and his wife Karen, Sean Perrin WPD and his wife Tia, all of Winthrop, Arthur Perrin and his wife Julie of Lynnfield. Devoted grandfather of Brian Jr., Rachel and Daniel Perrin. Brother of Connie Wight and Janice McLean, both of GA. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. The Funeral with be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Service will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Late member Beachmont Yacht Club and B.P.O.E. Lodge 1078, Winthrop. Donations in his memory can be made to: Giving.MassGeneral.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.CaggianoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019