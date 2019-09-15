|
PICKETT, Arthur A. Jr. Of North Reading, formerly of Everett, September 13, 2019, age 76. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Hazel (Wallace) and his children: Susan Potenza and her husband Mark of New Hampshire, Kate Mahoney and her husband Sean and Arthur Pickett and his wife Kris, all of North Reading. He was an especially proud Gumpy to Abigail, Michael, Arthur and William. He was also loved by his sister Alice Doherty, his brother-in-law Richard Wallace and his wife Elsie and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 AM at the Union Congregational Church, 148 Haverhill St., North Reading. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17 from 4 to 8 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Burial in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . Founded Royal Air Systems, Inc. in North Reading with his wife Hazel in 1980. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
