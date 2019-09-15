Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Congregational Church
148 Haverhill St
North Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR PICKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR A. PICKETT Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR A. PICKETT Jr. Obituary
PICKETT, Arthur A. Jr. Of North Reading, formerly of Everett, September 13, 2019, age 76. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Hazel (Wallace) and his children: Susan Potenza and her husband Mark of New Hampshire, Kate Mahoney and her husband Sean and Arthur Pickett and his wife Kris, all of North Reading. He was an especially proud Gumpy to Abigail, Michael, Arthur and William. He was also loved by his sister Alice Doherty, his brother-in-law Richard Wallace and his wife Elsie and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 AM at the Union Congregational Church, 148 Haverhill St., North Reading. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17 from 4 to 8 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Burial in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . Founded Royal Air Systems, Inc. in North Reading with his wife Hazel in 1980. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Arthur A. Jr. PICKETT
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now