ADAMS, Arthur Of Chelmsford, passed suddenly on March 21, 2020 at age 66. Son of the late Arthur and Helen (Sakowich) Adams. Longtime special companion of Diane Hill of North Chelmsford and family Samantha Hill, Philip Alden, Jacob Alden, and Benjamin Alden of Pepperell. Brother of Dr. John Adams and his wife Anne of Wrentham, and the late Elizabeth Adams. Uncle of John P. Adams and his wife Elizabeth, Alicia Adams, and Ryan Adams. Program Director at the Gavin Foundation for 20 years. Longtime friend of Bill W. Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gavin Foundation, PO Box E-15, South Boston, MA 02127 or donate online to www.gavinfoundation.org/donate Funeral arrangements entrusted to the McHoul Family Funeral Home, DORCHESTER. Online guestbook at www.mchoulfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020