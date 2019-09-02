|
ADDUCI, Arthur Of Deerfield Beach, FL, formerly of Burlington, MA. Age 86. Arthur passed away on August 29th surrounded by family and loved ones. He leaves his best friend of 16 years, Sharon Cosgrove. Arthur was married for 46 years to his beloved wife, Judy, who passed away in 2001. He leaves behind his two sons, Glenn Adduci from Moultonboro, NH and Dr. Mark Adduci from Royal Palm Beach, FL, along with their respective wives, Barbara and Sherri. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, Lauren (Glenn) and Chelsea (Mark) and their respective husbands, Jimmy and Robbie. Arthur graduated from The College of Holy Cross in 1955 with a degree in Economics, and studied for his MBA at Boston University. He spent 5 years as an officer in the US Navy, and 31 years working for Metropolitan Life Ins. Co. He was the district manager in Boston, MA and graduated from the College of Life Underwriters (CLU), and was a Charted Financial Consultant (CHFC). He was the chairman of the United Fund, on the Board of Directors of the Boston Life Underwriters and the Met Life Veterans Association. He loved following sports and playing golf and spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for traveling and visited more than 50 countries. Visiting Hours: Ceremony will be held at the Massachusettes National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Date to be announced.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019