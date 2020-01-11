Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
441 Fellsway West
Medford, MA
View Map
ARTHUR B. JORDAN Obituary
JORDAN, Arthur B. Of Medford, January 9th. Beloved husband of the late Josephine M. (Previti) Jordan. Devoted father of Anthony Jordan of Medford, Theresa M. Beaudoin and her husband Stephan of Londonderry, NH, Connie Dacey and her husband Kevin of Revere. Loving grandfather to Christopher, Haley, Sean, Gabrielle, Danielle, Crystalle, Carolyn and Michael. Loving stepgrandfather to Alexandria and Brent. Loving great-grandfather to Zachary and Lillianna. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Tuesday, January 14th at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Arthur's name to the , 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. Late former member Mass. National Guard. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
