ARTHUR B. LEONE
LEONE, Arthur B. Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Arlington, passed away on November 10, 2020 surrounded by love and support. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he worked at Hyde Shoe Company in Cambridge. Arthur then went on to work and retire as a proud member of IOUE Local 4. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy J. (Barry) Leone. Loving father of Michael Leone and his wife Maria of Ashburn, VA, Dawn Tocio and her husband Joe of Billerica, and David Leone and his wife Hilary of Hollis, NH. Cherished grandfather of "Papa" of Alex, Jessica, Nick, Jaime, Stephanie, Joey, Daniel, and Leah. All Funeral Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Action Network, pancan.org To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
