ANTON, Arthur C. Former President and CEO of Anton's Cleaners. Arthur C. Anton, age 95, the patriarch of the Anton family of Greater Lowell, passed away peacefully due to natural causes at his home in North Andover on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Prior to moving to North Andover, he resided in Boston, Chelmsford and Palm Beach, FL. A highly respected area businessman, longtime philanthropist, and well-known leader in the Greek Orthodox community, Arthur recently celebrated his 95th birthday with those who brought him the most joy, his children and grandchildren. He was the loving husband for 67 years of the late Madeline (Kanavos) Anton, who passed away in 2018. Arthur was born in Lowell, MA, July 8, 1925, a son of the late Charles and the late Paula (Vacass) Antonopoulos. He was a graduate of the Lowell High School Class of 1943, where he was the Class Valedictorian and a Carney Medal Winner. Following high school, Arthur proudly served his country in the U.S Army Air Force through the conclusion of World War II. After the war, he attended Boston University, where he graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In addition to graduating with Honors, Arthur was elected University Class President and Man of the Year at Boston University. In 1950, Arthur joined his father and brothers at Anton's Cleaners, in Lowell, where he served as President and CEO from 1950 to 2000 and developed the company into the largest dry cleaning operation in New England and one of the largest in the United States. To this day, Anton's Cleaners continues to be a family-owned, operated and nationally recognized dry cleaning business. A beloved member of the community who always had a smile and a kind word, Arthur was active with many charitable, religious, fraternal and business organizations in Greater Lowell, MA and New England. While a highly successful businessman, he dedicated his entire life to the pursuit of helping others. A tireless leader, organizer and volunteer, Arthur was a deeply religious man of faith who served his church, the Greek Orthodox Archdioceses of North and South America, with loyalty and passion. Over the course of his life, Arthur held many positions of leadership within the Church on both the local and national level. Among them were National Chairman of the league of Greek Orthodox Stewards, Executive Committee member of the Archdiocesan Council (1972-1994), Committee member of the Greek Orthodox Church in the Americas and Chairman of many local, regional and national events for the Church. In 1976, Arthur was ordained the title of "Archon Depoutos" by Archbishop Iakovos, which is the highest honor the church can bestow on a lay person. He was also a founding member of the Leadership 100 Endowment Fund, where he served as Vice Chair and Chairman from 1994-2004. In one of the highlights of his life, Arthur was a member of the Greek Orthodox delegation that traveled to the Vatican, where he had a private audience with Pope John Paul II. Arthur was an integral part of Lowell General Hospital's leadership team, serving as Chair of the Board (1981-1986) and as a trustee for 35 years. Over the years, he also served as President of: Chamber of Commerce of Greater Lowell, Lowell Rotary Club, United Fund of Greater Lowell, Community Council of Greater Lowell and AHEPA. A staunch supporter of education, Arthur was a Trustee of Boston University (1977-1980), Hellenic College, Brookline (1972-1982) and The American College of Greece, Athens, Greece (1972-1982). As a result of his dedication to the community, Arthur received several awards, among them the Greater Lowell Community Foundation Award (2014), the Lowell High School Distinguished Alumni Award (2013), the Religious Heritage of America Business and Professional Award (1989) and the "Aristotelian Award" by the Order of AHEPA (1979). Arthur's largest achievement, however, was the impact he had on the lives of the many individuals with whom he interacted. He had an enormous zest for life and was extraordinarily generous with his time and attention. He loved his family, food, friends, visits to Greece, and considered every milestone as an opportunity to celebrate life and enrich his treasure box of memories. Arthur is survived by his four children Diane Wilmot and her husband Gunnar of Bronxville, NY, Susan Pasanen and her husband Wayne of Newburyport, MA, Charles Anton and his wife Tami of Lincoln, MA, and Arthur Anton, Jr. and his wife Nina of Carlisle, MA, ten grandchildren Gunnar Wilmot, Jr., Madeline Wilmot, Zachary Pasanen and his wife Alexandra, Christina Pasanen, Alexandra Pasanen, Arthur Austin Anton, Jacqueline Anton, Spencer Anton, Olivia Anton and Steven Anton, a great-grandchild Rosie Pasanen, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late John Anton, Alexander Anton, Socrates Antonopoulos and brother-in-law of the late Joyce (Haley) Antonopoulos. Due to Covid-19 state and federal restrictions, all Funeral Services were held privately for the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854 or St. Constantine and Helen Church, 71 Chandler Rd., Andover, MA 01810. Arrangements by the O'Donnell Funeral Home, LOWELL, MA, (978) 458-8768.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020