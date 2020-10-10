FLYNN, Father Arthur C. Priest of the Archdiocese of Boston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at age 92. Fr. Flynn was born on December 27, 1927 in Peabody, the son of the late Arthur C. Flynn and Florence K. (Brown) Flynn. He was the stepson of the late M. Mary Flynn. Fr. Flynn was the loving cousin of Nancy L. Carey, Catherine Carey and her husband Gary Townsend, Kenneth Wilson and his wife Sharon and the late Esther J. Reddy and her late husband Thomas, the late Rosemary Shanahan and her late husband William, the late Carolyn Douville and her late husband Edward, the late Frances Glenn and her late husband Patrick, the late Muriel Flynn and her late husband Robert, the late Attorney Jean Davis and her surviving husband Dr. David Davis.
Fr. Flynn graduated from St. John's Seminary in 1951. His first assignment was at St. Mary's in Quincy from 1952 - 1955. He was then assigned to St. Michael's in Bedford from 1955 - 1958. His next assignment was at St. Charles in Woburn from 1958 - 1969. Following St. Charles, Fr. Flynn was assigned to St. Mary of the Annunciation in Melrose from 1969 - 1972. He went on sabbatical from 1972 - 1974 at Boston College where he earned his Master's Degree in Religious Education. Fr. Flynn's final permanent assignment was to St. Agnes in Reading where he was from 1974 until his retirement in 2007. Fr. Flynn has made countless colleagues, confidants and friends in his years as a Priest. During his retirement, he celebrated Sunday Masses at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lynnfield from 2007 - 2015.
Fr. Flynn will lie in State on Monday, October 12 th from 4pm-7:30pm in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., READING with a Vigil Mass to be held at 7:30pm. His Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 13 th at 11:00am in St. Agnes Church. Capacity limitations and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the Church and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in at one time. For those who would prefer to watch the Vigil Mass and/or Funeral Mass from home, streaming will be available via www.readingcatholic.org
Interment will be private. Please honor Father Flynn by making donations in his memory to St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867.
