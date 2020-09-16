1/
ARTHUR C. SWEET
SWEET, Arthur C. Of Ayer, formerly of Lexington, September 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann Sweet (DelGreco). Loving father of Arthur Sweet of Ayer, Albert Sweet of Leominster, Julie Guay and her husband Christopher of Nashville, TN, and David Sweet of Webster, NH. Devoted brother of William Sweet of Sudbury and his late wife Estelle. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Madison, Zander, and Avery, and by several nephews.

Art was a veteran of the US Navy following high school, serving 4 years. He raised his family in Lexington and was a purchaser for two local companies. He loved reading, grilling out, gardening, and woodworking.

A private Graveside Service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Lexington 781-862-1800

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
