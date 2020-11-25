1/1
ARTHUR D. MARCOTTI
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARCOTTI, Arthur D. Of Melrose, Nov. 22, 2020, at age 92. Beloved husband of Norma J. (Gradone) Marcotti, with whom he shared 70 ½ years of marriage. Devoted father of the late A. Douglas Marcotti and his surviving wife Alison of Melrose, and the late Diane M. Bowen and her surviving husband John of Stoneham. Dear brother of the late Gerald Marcotti, Rita Zammarchi, Chester Marcotti and June Losco. Cherished grandfather of Keith Marcotti, Andrea Marcotti, Vanessa Bello, Gina Foshage, Julia Wrightenberry, and the late Michael Marcotti. Loving great-grandfather of Ashlynne, Julian, Aarya, Ava, Nicholas, Amelia, Tegan, Richard, William, and Annmarie. Out of respect and concern for public health, Services to honor Arthur's life will be held privately. Late US Air Force Colonel. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved