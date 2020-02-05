|
|
BOYD, Arthur Dean M.D. Of Lexington, MA, formerly of Mamaroneck, NY, died age 87, on Jan. 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Fischer Boyd of Lexington, MA, formerly of Mamaroneck, NY. Father of daughters Karen Boyd (deceased), Dr. Kimberly Boyd, who resides in Newton, MA with her husband Dr. Christopher Lovett, and a son Arthur D. Boyd, Jr., who resides in Acton, MA with his wife Griet Dehandschutter. Grandfather of Alexander, Rosemary and Nicholas Boyd. Step-grandfather of Ian and Matthew Lovett. Graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, class of 1953. Graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, class of 1957. Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, NYU Langone Medical Center, 1967-2017.
The son of a minister, Dr. Boyd dedicated himself to the service of others and was a nationally recognized thoracic surgeon. His career in academic medicine encompassed teaching medical students, surgical residents and fellows, research and authoring articles for publication in the medical literature, as well as active clinical practice. Colleagues remember his technical skill, compassionate treatment of patients, and complete devotion to teaching. Initially identifying more as athlete than a scholar, Dr. Boyd attended Pitt on a basketball scholarship. Polio limited his sports career, but allowed space for studies. He graduated from college Phi Beta Kappa and was first in his medical school class. Subsequent training took him to Johns Hopkins and to the University of Cincinnati, before he served in the US Navy Medical Corps during the Vietnam War. In 1967, he moved to NY with his wife and three children to begin at NYU, where he spent his career.
Dr. Boyd also enjoyed a rich life with his family and close friends collected over the years. He traveled widely and in retirement enjoyed the sun and warmth of Exuma Island, Bahamas.
Colleagues, friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service in Celebration of his Life on March 21st, at 1:30 pm, at Brookhaven at Lexington, 1010 Waltham Street, Lexington, MA 02421. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020