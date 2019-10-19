|
JARRETT, Arthur Derek Passed away peacefully on Oct 15, 2019. He was 87. Derek, a longtime resident of Weston, was the husband of the late Helen Jarrett and is survived by his three children and their spouses, Anne Richardson (Bill) of Metairie, LA, Fiona Roman (David) of Dover, MA and Ian Jarrett (Sally) of Weston, MA, and 7 grandchildren. Derek worked at the Polaroid Corporation for many years. A Memorial Service will be held in December. Duckett - J. S. Waterman & Sons
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019