GRENIER, Arthur E. Jr. Feb 29th, of Malden. Beloved husband of Emma (Demling ) Grenier. Devoted father of Robert A. Grenier and wife Linda of Malden, Carol Anne O'Leary and husband John of Rowley, Suzanne M. Dailey and husband Christopher of VA, Thomas M. Grenier of NH, and the late Donna Marie Grenier. Cherished brother of Corinne Cardarelli (and John), of Malden, Marjorie Keohane of Melrose and William (and Phyllis) Grenier of Malden. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Amanda, Nicholas, Danielle, Samuel, Justin, Joseph, Jacob, Emma, Mia and Caroline. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, MALDEN, on Fri, Mar 6th at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church at 10 AM. Committal will be private. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5th, from 4 – 8 PM. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program or Operation American Soldier. www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
