ARTHUR HARKINS
ARTHUR E. HARKINS Jr.


1931 - 2019
ARTHUR E. HARKINS Jr. Obituary
HARKINS, Arthur E. Jr. Of the Riverwoods Community in Exeter, New Hampshire, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the age of 88. Formerly of Milton and Needham, Massachusetts and Grantham, New Hampshire, he is survived by his wife Phebe Anne Harkins, his daughters Lee Harkins Tran, Debbie H. Anastas and her husband Paul, Betsy H. Dorisca and her husband Calixte, and his step children Mary, Thomas, and John MacNicol. He is also survived by his grandchildren Timothy and Allison Anastas, Christopher Tran, Felicia and Christopher MacNicol. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was assigned to the Weymouth Naval Air Station, where he was part of the Naval Air Development Unit, supporting naval aviation research and development. After the war, he resumed his studies at Boston University, completing his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. A Celebration of Arthur's Life is planned for Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Riverwoods. For a detailed obituary, please see www.stockbridgefh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
