RIZZO, Arthur E. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 24, 2020. Beloved husband for 70 years of Josephine "Tootsie" (Giuffre). Devoted father of Deborah LiConti and husband Charles of NY, Arthur J. Rizzo of East Boston, Joseph J. Rizzo and late wife Marie of Reading. Dear brother of Sophie Galardi of Revere, and the late Salvatore Rizzo, Carmella Lombardi, Florence Rizzo, Samuel Rizzo and Edith Mercurio. Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Arthur's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, MA 02128, on Monday, September 28th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again Tuesday morning at 8:30 AM before leaving in procession to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley Street, East Boston, MA 02128, for a Mass celebrating Arthur's life at 10:00 AM. All other services will be private. All services will be held in accordance with Phase-3 of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts phased reopening plan due to COVID-19. Face coverings are required to be worn in the funeral home and social distancing measures are encouraged. Arthur was a member of the Orient Heights Yacht Club, Fitton K.C Buddies Club and Holy Name St. Joseph- St. Lazarus Parish. Arthur was the proprietor of Pinball Arcade in the old Boston Garden for many years. He is loved and will be remembered by many. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
.