ARTHUR EDWARD "ART" GARRITY
1951 - 2020
GARRITY, Arthur Edward "Art" Age 69, of Land O' Lakes, FL, passed away on November 10, 2020. Arthur was born January 31, 1951 in Boston, MA and moved to Florida in the late 80's. Arthur was a police officer in Boston for many years and was very proud to be in law enforcement. He later moved to Florida and enjoyed his job at Busch Gardens. Arthur is survived by his sisters, Sister Anne Marie Garrity, CSJ of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Framingham and Mary Garrity of Saugus MA.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
