MURPHY, Arthur Edward Jr. Of Osterville, formerly of Concord, MA, passed away at home on June 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston on June 10, 1935, Art was the son of Arthur E. and Lillian (Swanberg) Murphy. Art lost his mother as an infant and spent his formative years with his Scottish grandmother Agnes (Bain) Murphy. His grandmother instilled in him a sense of discipline and a lifelong love of reading and poetry.
Art grew up in Newtonville, MA, where he learned to skate and play hockey on Bullough's Pond. He graduated from Newton High School, Lawrence Academy, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), where he studied engineering and played forward on the RPI hockey team. After RPI, Art graduated from Officer Candidate School at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, RI. He served as an officer on the USS Rooks, traveled the North Atlantic Ocean and eventually crossed the Arctic Circle. The Navy provided him with many important memories and lasting friendships. Following the Navy, Art earned an MBA from Northeastern and became a management engineer, starting at Westinghouse and finishing his career at Digital Equipment Corporation.
A true engineer, Art had a sharp and analytical mind, loved a challenge, and had the ability to fix just about anything. He always had a project, including restoring the BMW he drove on his honeymoon with his wife of 45 years, Frances (Forbes) Murphy. Art loved the ocean and the mountains and was a graceful skier, skater and sailor. A lifelong hockey fan, he closely followed both college and professional teams to the playoffs. Always curious, he loved to learn, was a history buff and a master at Jeopardy. Art approached every day with enthusiasm and resilience and always found the joy and humor in life.
A kind and compassionate man, Art was a great listener and provided valuable support to his family. He was devoted to and is survived by his wife Fran and their two daughters Margot E. Murphy and Suzanne F. Murphy, both of Newtonville. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Edward C. Forbes and his partner Lucinda Pratt of Excelsior, MN, his sister-in-law Margot Rowland and her husband Dr. Thomas Rowland of Longmeadow, MA, many nieces, nephews and their children, all of whom he adored. He recently connected with cousins on his mother's side and is survived by Pat (Swanberg) McAleer of Tiverton, RI and Ingemar Martinsson and family of Orust, Sweden.
Due to current restrictions, Services will be private and Art will be buried at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020