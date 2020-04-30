Boston Globe Obituaries
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
ARTHUR ELEODORE DUDEVOIR

ARTHUR ELEODORE DUDEVOIR Obituary
DUDEVOIR, Arthur Eleodore Jr. Of Belmont, formerly of The Villages, FL, Cape Cod and Acton, MA, passed away April 23, 2020 at home with his daughter by his side, and his son on the phone.

He was the husband of the late Grace May (Benson) Dudevoir.

Born in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Arthur and Laura (LaFlamme) Dudevoir.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served as a Captain during the Vietnam War.

He was a graduate of UMASS Amherst. He was an all-around athlete with a great talent for baseball which was his life's passion. He gave up his dream of playing shortstop in Major League Baseball to serve his Country in the Air Force. However he continued to play competitive baseball throughout his adult life.

He was a staunch supporter of the Cape Cod Baseball League and played for the Cotuit Kettleers, where he held a league record for many years. He continued to praise the League and its accomplishments and contributions to Major League Baseball throughout his final days.

He had played drums for a swing/jazz band with influences from Benny Goodman, Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich and Tommy Dorsey.

He was a devoted coach to Little League baseball and softball and inspired many young athletes. He was a true role model who loved his family, and loved God. He will best be remembered for his great storytelling and always being ready to share a good joke.

He was employed with Collins Radio, Rockwell International and Electrospace Systems.

He is survived by a daughter, Tracy D. Dudevoir of Belmont, MA and a son, Scott A. Dudevoir of Francis, UT and a granddaughter, Kayleigh Hawthorne.

Arrangements at the Bourne National Cemetery to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020
