Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
ARTHUR F. AULENBACK Obituary
AULENBACK, Arthur F. Of Belmont, Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah (D'Amore) Aulenback. Loving father of David A. Aulenback and Eric Aulenback, and daughter-in-law Kimberly (Zimmer) Aulenback, grandfather of Isabella and Benjamin Aulenback. Son of the late Mary Christina (Basker) and Steven H. Aulenback. Dear brother of the late James Aulenback, Lawrence Aulenback (Myrtle Pierce Aulenback), John Aulenback, Ruth Jones, Joseph Aulenback, Jean Colliten. Brother-in-law and business partner of Robert E. D'Amore, and brother-in-law of Joseph R. D'Amore and the late Joan E. D'Amore. Also survived lovingly by many nieces and nephews. Arthur and Deborah celebrated their 62nd Anniversary on Oct. 5th and have been residents of Belmont for 62 years. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home at 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Monday, Oct 21st, from 3:00 - 6:00 PM. Burial will be private. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
