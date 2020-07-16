Boston Globe Obituaries
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
eals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
514 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
ARTHUR F. BRENNAN Obituary
BRENNAN, Arthur F. Of Medford, July 11, age 77. Beloved husband of Margaret (Voss) Brennan. Loving father of Andrew Brennan of Medford. Brother of Robert D. and his wife Sheila Brennan of Hampton, NH. Funeral from the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Avenue, MEDFORD, Saturday at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church, 514 High St., Medford at 11 AM. Visiting Hours Friday, from 4 to 7 PM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit

www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2020
