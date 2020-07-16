|
BRENNAN, Arthur F. Of Medford, July 11, age 77. Beloved husband of Margaret (Voss) Brennan. Loving father of Andrew Brennan of Medford. Brother of Robert D. and his wife Sheila Brennan of Hampton, NH. Funeral from the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Avenue, MEDFORD, Saturday at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church, 514 High St., Medford at 11 AM. Visiting Hours Friday, from 4 to 7 PM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit
www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2020