CASAVANT, Arthur F. Age 90, formerly of Framingham and Osterville, born and raised in Natick, passed away March 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Patricia (Driscoll) Casavant for 65 years. Devoted father of Anne B. Casavant and her partner Allen Moulton of Lexington, Arthur F. Casavant and his wife Margaret Kirby of New Canaan, CT, Dr. David W. Casavant and his wife Maryann Cloherty Casavant of Westwood, and Michelle "Mindy" Bernard and her husband Timothy of Needham. Grandfather of Thomas, Caroline and her husband Colby Chiang, Timothy, Christine, Elizabeth, Daniel, and Patrick, and John, Matthew, Stephen, and Michael. Brother-in-law of Margaret Driscoll. Cousin of the late Martha Lee d'Ablemont. Arthur was an adoring husband, wonderful father, and devoted grandfather. He was veteran of the Korean War era serving as a Lt. in the U.S. Army. He was a purchasing agent at GE, RCA, and Raytheon, and a proud Boston College graduate and had an MBA from Northeastern University. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Wednesday, Mar. 11 from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Thursday, Mar. 12 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew's Church, Needham at 10am. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Arthur's memory to the Blinded Veterans Association, Cape Cod Chapter, c/o Earl Caudill, 166 Highland Moors Dr., Brewster, MA 02631 or West River Hospice, 63 Kendrick St., Needham, MA 02492. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020