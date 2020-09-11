GOBRON, Arthur F. Of Watertown, formerly of West Roxbury, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at age 90. Arthur was the beloved son of the late Arthur F. and Ernestine A. (Johnson) Gobron, dear brother to the late Muriel Gobron, and the devoted nephew of the late Mabel Johnson. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie C. (Nestor) Gobron, loving father of William E. Gobron (Diane Jankowski) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Louise M. Gobron (David Sleet) of Berkeley Lake, GA, and Jeanne M. Nisbet of Watertown; beloved father-in-law to the late Deborah (Zapka) Gobron; devoted grandfather of Kevin Gobron, Michael Nisbet, Matthew Nisbet, Kerry Gobron- Martinez (Javier), Lauren Gobron (Kenny Martinez) and the late Meaghan M. Gobron; and great-grandfather of Sophia and Chelsea Martinez. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Arthur was a proud graduate of Boston College High School (1948) and Boston College (1952) as well as a 35-year employee of General Electric and a member of the Elfin Society. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Arthur's life on Friday, September 18th in Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut Street, Newton where his Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be announced. Those unable to attend may view by visiting http://distantlink.com/joyce.html
at 1 pm Friday, Sept. 18th. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arthur's name may be made to Franciscan Children's Hospital, 30 Warren Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com