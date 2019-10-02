|
ORCUTT, Arthur F. Of Peabody, Sept. 22. Husband of Janet A. (Simonds) Orcutt. Father of Jessica Orcutt and wife Stephanie DiMichele of Wilbraham, Janine Bennett and husband Gregory of Salem, NH and Andrew Orcutt of Boston. Grandfather of Amelia Bennett. Brother of Nancy Karthas and husband David of CA. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Sunday from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Adelaide's Church, 712 Lowell St., Peabody on Monday at 10:30am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the or the Winchester Cancer Care Center, 620 Washington St., Winchester, MA 01890. For obituary, directions & guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019