McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Adelaide Church
712 Lowell St
Peabody, MA
View Map
ARTHUR F. ORCUTT


1950 - 2019
ARTHUR F. ORCUTT Obituary
ORCUTT, Arthur F. Of Peabody, Sept. 22. Husband of Janet A. (Simonds) Orcutt. Father of Jessica Orcutt and wife Stephanie DiMichele of Wilbraham, Janine Bennett and husband Gregory of Salem, NH and Andrew Orcutt of Boston. Grandfather of Amelia Bennett. Brother of Nancy Karthas and husband David of CA. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Sunday from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Adelaide's Church, 712 Lowell St., Peabody on Monday at 10:30am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the or the Winchester Cancer Care Center, 620 Washington St., Winchester, MA 01890. For obituary, directions & guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
