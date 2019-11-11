Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agatha's Church
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR ROURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR F. ROURKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR F. ROURKE Obituary
ROURKE, Arthur F. Age 89, of Quincy, passed away peacefully in Victor, Montana, on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Born in Somerville, Arthur was a son of the late Albert and Sarah (Whalen) Rourke. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and worked for over 50 years as a pressman for The Boston Globe. He was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Agatha's in Milton, the longtime proprietor of the Ball Square Grill in Somerville, and a member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks #943. He was an avid fan of the BC Eagles and New England Patriots.

Arthur was the brother of Arlene Griffith of Newmarket, NH, and the late Audrey (Rourke) Turner, Allen Rourke, and Albert Rourke, Jr. Dear friend of Jim and Mal Delaney of Bridgewater and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services Monday, November 18, from Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., WOLLASTON, at 9:30AM, with a Funeral Mass in St. Agatha's Church, Milton, at 10:30. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Arthur's memory to Partners in Home Care, 2673 Palmer St., Missoula, MT 59808, or to a . See

www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -