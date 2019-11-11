|
ROURKE, Arthur F. Age 89, of Quincy, passed away peacefully in Victor, Montana, on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Born in Somerville, Arthur was a son of the late Albert and Sarah (Whalen) Rourke. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and worked for over 50 years as a pressman for The Boston Globe. He was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Agatha's in Milton, the longtime proprietor of the Ball Square Grill in Somerville, and a member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks #943. He was an avid fan of the BC Eagles and New England Patriots.
Arthur was the brother of Arlene Griffith of Newmarket, NH, and the late Audrey (Rourke) Turner, Allen Rourke, and Albert Rourke, Jr. Dear friend of Jim and Mal Delaney of Bridgewater and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services Monday, November 18, from Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., WOLLASTON, at 9:30AM, with a Funeral Mass in St. Agatha's Church, Milton, at 10:30. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Arthur's memory to Partners in Home Care, 2673 Palmer St., Missoula, MT 59808, or to a . See
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019