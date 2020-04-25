|
SULLIVAN, Arthur F. Of Somerville, April 24, 2020 at age 89. Devoted husband of Mary G. Sullivan (Oliveira). Loving father of Stephen Sullivan, Peter Sullivan and his late wife Cody (Shannon). Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Mr. Sullivan is a U.S. Marine Corps Korean War Veteran. Services will be private. Even though at this point and time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the funeral home website? Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020