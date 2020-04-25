Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR F. SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR F. SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Arthur F. Of Somerville, April 24, 2020 at age 89. Devoted husband of Mary G. Sullivan (Oliveira). Loving father of Stephen Sullivan, Peter Sullivan and his late wife Cody (Shannon). Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Mr. Sullivan is a U.S. Marine Corps Korean War Veteran. Services will be private. Even though at this point and time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the funeral home website? Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

View the online memorial for Arthur F. SULLIVAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -